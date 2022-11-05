Chennai

Former panchayat president arrested on land grab charges 

The Pallavaram police on Saturday arrested a former president of Vallam panchayat on charges of grabbing land estimated at ₹5 crore belonging to a woman in Zamin Pallavaram. 

According to the police, B. Subashini, 53, of Vengikal, Tiruvannamalai district, lodged a complaint with Tambaram Police Commissioner stating that 4.5 grounds of land were bought by her and her family members in Zamin Pallavaram and the land was worth around ₹5 crore. She had raised a compound wall around the property.

She alleged that Elumalai, a wedding hall owner, demolished the wall and encroached on the property with a gate. He locked the premises. When her family went and questioned him, they were threatened and abused by him. 

Based on her complaint, Pallavaram police arrested Elumalai, 56 and a former president of Vallam panchayat. He has been remanded in judicial custody.


