Former officials of Indian Bank sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for bank fraud

June 29, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Chennai

A special court for CBI cases has sentenced B. Muthaiah, former Chief Manager, Indian Bank, M. Azeez, former Assistant General Manager, Indian Bank, Thousand Lights Branch, and A. Manohar Prasad, Joint Managing Director of Gemini Pictures Cicuit Private Ltd., Virugambakkam, to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a bank fraud case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case in June 1998 against them on a complaint from Indian Bank. It was alleged that M. Gopalakrishnan, then Chairman and Managing Director, Indian Bank, A.V. Shanmugasundaram, then DGM (Zonal Manager), Indian Bank, Zonal Office, Muthaiah and Azeez hatched a conspiracy with the involvement of other private individuals. It was further alleged that the accused submitted forged documents, availed loans and failed to repay the amount. A loss to the tune of ₹8.35 crore was caused to the bank.

After the investigation, a charge-sheet was filed in December 2001 against them before the Special Judge for CBI cases. During trial, Gopalakrishnan, Shanmugasundaram and A. Ravi Shankar Prasad, then MD of a private company, expired and the charges against them abated.

The trial court found the other three accused guilty and convicted them. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹9 lakh on Gemini Pictures Circuit Pvt. Ltd., Virugambakkam, and ₹2 lakh on to M/s Asian Photo Films Pvt. Ltd., Mylapore.

