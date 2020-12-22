Former official flags poor functioning of Tangedco’s grievance redressal forum

CHENNAI

22 December 2020 01:06 IST

‘16 years after their issuance, the regulations have still not been implemented’

A former official has written to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), flagging the poor functioning of Tangedco’s consumer grievance redressal forum (CGRF).

P. Muthusamy, former director (engineering), TNERC, had earlier written to the Chairperson of the forum on August 30 and September 19 for replacing a faulty bidirectional meter and shifting his 1 kW solar rooftop plant to another service connection, respectively.

He had also urged the CGRF chairperson to direct the assistant engineer to replace the meter immediately and pay ₹1,000 as compensation for not having replaced it since May 22, under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Distribution Standards of Performance Regulation, 2004.

Advertising

Advertising

Pleas not acknowledged

In his letter to the TNERC on December 16, Mr. Muthusamy said the CGRF had not acknowledged his petitions dated August 30 and September 19, and had not issued any speaking orders even after three months had lapsed.

“The CGRF is the first and the easily approachable judicial forum wherein electricity consumers can get their grievances redressed. It is regrettable to note that even after the lapse of 16 years since their issuance, the Commission’s CGRF regulations have not been respected and implemented by the Tangedco officials,” he said in the letter.

“It is of more concern to me personally, as the consumer-oriented/friendly CGRF regulation, which was drafted by me, has not served its purpose even after 16 years have lapsed,” Mr. Muthusamy said.

‘Won’t pay fee’

He said his grievance petition had to be filed under Section 142 as a miscellaneous petition by paying ₹1,000 as fees under the Commission’s Fees and Fines Regulations. But he won’t be paying it since it is the responsibility of the Commission to see to it that its regulations are implemented, he added.

“Though several forums violate the CGRF regulations, many consumers don’t come forward to file a petition with the Commission since they have to pay ₹1,000 to get the Commission’s regulations implemented,” he said.

Mr. Muthusamy also urged the TNERC to take appropriate action against the chairperson of the consumer grievance redressal forum for not acknowledging his petitions and not issuing appropriate orders.