Former MP Masthan’s relative arrested for his murder 

February 21, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Masthan

The Guduvanchery police have arrested a relative of former Rajya Sabha MP Masthan in connection with his murder.

Harida Shakila, 26, was arrested on charges of conspiracy and murder.

Earlier, the police had arrested Imran Basha, 26, son-in-law of Masthan’s brother Ghouse Adambasha, and four other associates for smothering Mr. Masthan to death in a moving car.

Basha, the main accused, had confessed that he, his father-in-law and his associates planned and executed the murder due to a dispute over ancestral property.

Adambasha was arrested in January.   

