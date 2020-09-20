Former MLA dead

Chennai

20 September 2020 23:46 IST

Former Congress MLA S.Sivaraj died due to ill-health at a city hospital on Sunday.

Mr. Sivaraj was elected from the Rishivandhiyam Assembly seat on four occasions. He was first elected as Congress MLA from the constituency in 1984 and later in 2006.

In the 1996 and 2001 general elections, he was elected as TMC candidate. He joined AIADMK in 2014 and later moved to AMMK.

