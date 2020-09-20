Chennai

Former MLA dead

Former Congress MLA S.Sivaraj died due to ill-health at a city hospital on Sunday.

Mr. Sivaraj was elected from the Rishivandhiyam Assembly seat on four occasions. He was first elected as Congress MLA from the constituency in 1984 and later in 2006.

In the 1996 and 2001 general elections, he was elected as TMC candidate. He joined AIADMK in 2014 and later moved to AMMK.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2020 11:47:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/former-mla-dead/article32655681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story