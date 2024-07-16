ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Senthilbalaji appears in court

Published - July 16, 2024 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister V. Senthilbalaji at the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Jailed MLA and former Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Tuesday appeared before the Principal Sessions Court in connection with a money-laundering case and received documents on bank transactions that he had sought. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June last year in connection with the case that arose from an alleged cash-for-jobs scam that occurred when he was Transport Minister between 2011 and 2015 during the AIADMK regime. He later joined the DMK and became Minister for Electricity and Prohibition. Mr. Senthilbalaji has been lodged at Central Prison, Puzhal and has filed a petition seeking discharge from the case when the court was about to take framing charges against him. 

Recently, filing a petition before the court, he alleged that there was a mismatch between the documents that were allegedly recovered from him and those that were produced by the ED before the court. He sought the documents relating to the bank transactions. Amid tight security, he was produced before Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli on Monday. He was given the documents he had sought. 

His advocate also sought to put forth fresh arguments on the discharge petition filed by him. Extending the remand till July 18, the court ordered the ED to file its response to the petitions of Mr. Senthilbalaji.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US