ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Senthilbalaji admitted to Omandurar hospital for chest pain

Published - July 22, 2024 12:25 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who has been lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison, was admitted to a government hospital in Chennai on Sunday after he complained of chest pain. A senior official of the Prisons Department said Mr. Senthilbalaji had complained of discomfort and breathlessness to the prison staff, who alerted the medical officer at the prison.

Based on the advice of the prison doctor, he was taken to the Government Stanley hospital, and later shifted to the Government Omandurar hospital. He has been placed under observation as he already underwent a cardiac surgery. “We are taking blood tests, ECG and ECHO....,” a hospital official said. The former Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case-for-jobs scam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US