Former Minister Jayakumar’s bail petition dismissed 

He was arrested on charges of assaulting a DMK functionary

The Principal Sessions Court on Friday dismissed a bail petition filed by former minister and AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar, who was arrested on charges of assaulting a DMK functionary, forcing him to remove his shirt and parading him in public during the civic elections held on Saturday.

Seeking bail, Mr. Jayakumar said he was overseeing all the polling booths within Royapuram constituency. When he visited the polling booth at the Kamaraj Matriculation School, he and his partymen found Naresh Kumar, the complainant who is a local functionary of the DMK, along with other partymen, threatening voters. Mr. Jayakumar said in his petition that he had prevented their attempts to cast bogus votes and denied indulging in any attack.

However, filing an intervening petition, the complainant Naresh Kumar said the the former minister arrived at the spot with 40 others and attempted to enter the polling area without any authority. He then abused him and the others attacked him brutally. When he tried to escape from the spot, Mr. Jayakumar and others chased him and assaulted him. The complainant alleged that his shirt was removed and he was paraded, and subjected to humiliation.

The Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli, heard the arguments from both sides on Friday afternoon. Objecting to the bail petition, the city public prosecutor submitted that a petition for police custody of Mr. Jayakumar was dismissed and police are going to prefer a criminal revision. He also added that the other accused have to be secured, properties like cars, laptops, phones are not yet recovered and the investigation was in the nascent stage. He further submitted that the injured was still under treatment and if the accused was released on bail, he would hamper the investigation.

Dismissing the bail petition, the Principal Sessions Judge Ms. Alli said, "Considering the gravity and nature of the offences, victim still under treatment, preliminary stage of investigation, the short period of incarceration and also the serious objections raised on the side of prosecution and intervener, the court is of the view that the petitioner/accused should not be released on bail at present."

Meanwhile, the central crime branch has booked a case against Mr. Jayakumar, his daughter and son-in-law for alleged criminal intimidation and other offences, said sources.