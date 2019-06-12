Former Mayor seeks advance bail

Former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramanian and his wife Kanchana have filed a joint anticipatory bail petition in the Madras High Court in a government land grab case being investigated against them by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department. The court heard the plea on Tuesday and adjourned it to Wednesday for further arguments.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan also directed the police not to arrest the petitioners till Wednesday, since their counsel P. Wilson appended hasty action on the part of the police and accused them of having filed the case with a political motive and to prevent Mr. Subramanian, now an MLA, from attending the Legislative Assembly proceedings.

The allegation against the petitioners was that they had grabbed a property belonging to Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation at Guindy here with fabricated documents and constructed a three-storey residential building over there.