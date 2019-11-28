Chennai

Former Mayor and DMK MLA appears before city court in land grab case

Former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramanian. File

Former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramanian. File   | Photo Credit: Photo: K.V. Srinivasan

more-in

According to the complainant, the petitioners had illegally grabbed two plots belonging to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) in Guindy in 1996.

Former Chennai Mayor and DMK MLA Ma. Subramanian and his wife Kalpana Subramanian on Thursday appeared before a court in Saidapet court complex in connection with a case booked against them by the CB-CID for having allegedly grabbed a government property in Guindy through false claims and fabricated documents.

The case against them had been booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by S. Parthiban, who had contested as an independent candidate against Ma Subramanian in the 2016 Assembly elections but managed to secure only 87 votes.

According to the complainant, the petitioners had illegally grabbed two plots belonging to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) in Guindy in 1996 and were residing in a three-storey building constructed over there.

After finding prima facie substance in the complaint, the police had booked the petitioners under Sections 420 (cheating), 464 (making a false document), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Tamil Nadu
political candidates
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 12:24:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/former-mayor-and-dmk-mla-appears-before-city-court-in-land-grab-case/article30104423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY