Former Mayor and DMK MLA appears before city court in land grab case

Former Chennai Mayor and DMK MLA Ma. Subramanian and his wife Kalpana Subramanian on Thursday appeared before a court in Saidapet court complex in connection with a case booked against them by the CB-CID for having allegedly grabbed a government property in Guindy through false claims and fabricated documents.

The case against them had been booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by S. Parthiban, who had contested as an independent candidate against Ma Subramanian in the 2016 Assembly elections but managed to secure only 87 votes.

According to the complainant, the petitioners had illegally grabbed two plots belonging to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) in Guindy in 1996 and were residing in a three-storey building constructed over there.

After finding prima facie substance in the complaint, the police had booked the petitioners under Sections 420 (cheating), 464 (making a false document), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.