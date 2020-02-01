Former MAPS engineer gets 2-year jail

A special court for CBI cases sentenced a former senior maintenance engineer of the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS), Kalpakkam, and two others to two years’ imprisonment for irregularity in procurement of electrical equipment.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), K. Ganesan was a senior maintenance engineer (electricals) at the MAPS. During his tenure from 2001-03, a necessity arose in the MAPS for installation of capacitors, load banks and 240-Volt AC panels.

The CBI had alleged then that Ganesan floated two fictitious firms and got bank accounts opened fradulently for the said firms, in the names of B. Murugan and J. Jayakumar.

They supplied the materials at exorbitant rates, thereby causing wrongful loss, to the tune of ₹20 lakh, and a corresponding wrongful gain to themselves, the CBI alleged.

At the conclusion of the trial, XIII Additional Special Judge for CBI cases L.S. Sathiyamurthy held that the trio conspired together and obtained wrongful gain and caused loss to MAPS, by creating false, forged documents and impersonation.