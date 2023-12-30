Former manager of Union Bank of India gets 5 years in jail for fraud 

December 30, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

A special court here has convicted and sentenced a former manager of Union Bank of India to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for misappropriating bank funds. His wife was also sentenced to three-year imprisonment in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2009.

The CBI had registered a case on July 31, 2009 against K. Bhaskar Rao and his wife K. Sailaja. The Bureau alleged that while working as a manager at the Sowcarpet branch of Union Bank of India during 2007-09 and also looking after the advances department of the branch, Bhaskar Rao had defrauded the bank and siphoned off funds.

For his personal benefits, he manipulated the entries in the Core Banking System (CBS) of the bank by using his own User ID and those of other officers. He had also made unauthorised transactions, such as reactivating the dormant SB accounts by creating fictitious loans against deposits and invested the money with various investment companies, on shares in his name and that of his wife, the police said.

A loss to the tune of ₹4.10 crore was caused to the bank. While ₹3.12 crore was recovered, ₹98 lakh was outstanding, the CBI said. After an investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against the couple in 2010. The special court for CBI cases found them both guilty and convicted them.

In addition to the sentence, a fine of ₹10.76 lakh was imposed on Bhaskar Rao, while his wife received a penalty of ₹37,000.