Former Lt. General to be awarded Ph.D posthumously

He finished his thesis at the University of Madras in April

The University of Madras will present a Ph.D degree to former Lieutenant General Subroto Mitra posthumously on Wednesday.

He was a decorated soldier-scholar belonging to the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) and had a distinguished service in the Army for over four decades.

He completed his doctoral thesis on ‘Terrorism: Security Challenges to India and its Neighbouring Countries’ from the university’s Department of Defence and Strategic Studies on April 8. He died soon after.

The university received a ‘highly commended’ evaluation on his thesis.

On Wednesday, the degree will be handed over to his wife, Pushpita Mitra, and their daughter by Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri, according to university officials.

Lt. Gen. Mitra, who has been honoured with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, apart from the Ati Visishta Seva Medal, the Sena Medal and the Vishishta Seva Medal, has served as the General Officer Commanding of the Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka (ATNK&K) area and the Delhi area.