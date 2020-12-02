Former Kolkata High Court judge C.S. Karnan arrested

Police sources claim that he was arrested from his house in Avadi in connection with the vulgar remarks he reportedly made against Supreme Court judges and their spouses

Former Kolkata High Court judge C.S. Karnan was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths attached to the Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday.

The CCB had conducted an inquiry at the City Police Commissionerate last week. Following this, the CCB registered cases against sections 228 (Intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 67 (A) (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of IPC.

In October, Thiruvanmiyur police had booked a case against five men, without naming Mr. Karnan, for trespassing into the residence of a retired woman Supreme Court judge . Later a video of him making vulgar remarks against Women judges and wives of Supreme Court judges went viral on social media.

This is the second time he is being arrested. A seven-member Bench, led by Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar, found him guilty of contempt and awarded the six month sentence. Then, he was on the run, evading arrest. He was finally arrested in Malumachampatti in Coimbatore by a West Bengal police team.