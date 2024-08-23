Former judges, activists urge T.N. govt. to probe alleged ₹3-crore pay-out linked to reopening of fertilizer unit in Ennore

Former judges, activists and concerned citizens on Friday appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to initiate an independent investigation into the alleged cash pay-outs by Coromandel International Limited in Ennore, nearly eight months after ammonia leaked from the fertilizer unit.

Based on recent media reports, they have demanded that authorities examine the pay-out of ₹3 crore, reportedly distributed to representatives of four fishing villages in Ennore, seeking to uncover the full extent of corruption and ensure accountability for the dubious transactions linked to the reopening of the unit.

On August 15, Coromandel informed the National Stock Exchange that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had granted approval for a partial resumption of operations at the plant.

“We have reliably learnt that the local community leaders of four fishing villages — Thazhankuppam, Nettukuppam, Periyakuppam and Chinnakuppam — in Ennore, have received ₹3 crore in cash in return for their ‘cooperation’ when the controversial factory resumes operations. Regardless of the source of money or the identities of those mediating this ‘settlement’, what appears undeniable is that all adult men from four fishing hamlets have received ₹10,000 each,” the letter said.

The letter highlights four issues — the factory, which was temporarily shut down due to severe lapses in town planning and emergency preparedness, is reopening without addressing these issues; the allegation of ₹3 crore being distributed raises concerns on possible corruption involving regulators and law enforcement; such large-scale cash transactions suggest potential tax evasion, money laundering, and fraud; the unit’s reopening disregards the protests of 33 villages and the objections of local representatives, highlighting lack of transparency and respect for the affected communities.

The signatories, include Retired Judge K. Kannan, Punjab & Haryana High Court; Retired Judge D. Hariparanthaman, Madras High Court; V. Vasanthi Devi, former Vice-Chancellor, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University; M.G. Devasahayam, I.A.S (Retd.); Henri Tiphagne, advocate, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and Executive Director, People’s Watch; D. Nagasaila, advocate, Madras High Court and Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam.

