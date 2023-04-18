ADVERTISEMENT

Former journalist of The Hindu P. B. Thiagarajan no more

April 18, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI 

He anchored the business pages of The Hindu, the widely read Science and Technology supplement and anchored the annual business survey published by the paper, the Survey of Indian Industry

The Hindu Bureau

P.B. Thiagarajan, former Deputy Editor , who anchored the business pages of The Hindu, passed away at his home in Adyar, Chennai, on Tuesday morning. He was 87. PBT, as he was known among friends and colleagues, is survived by wife Gomathi and two sons. His father Balakrishna Iyer had worked at The Hindu in the accounts department. 

Friends and former colleagues remember PBT as a very soft-spoken person. “He also anchored the widely read Science and Technology supplement of The Hindu, which was published on Wednesdays. He would get the latest stories published in American and British journals and commissioned articles from experts from Indian research institutions,” recalled a former colleague. 

PBT joined the newspaper in September 1961 as a sub editor and retired as Deputy Editor in August 2001. He worked for another eight years from August 2002 to July 2010. For many years, he also anchored the annual Business Survey published by The Hindu, the Survey of Indian Industry. 

Having completed his schooling in Kumbakonam where he was born, he did his BA Mathematics (Hons) from the RKM Vivekananda College in Chennai and M.Sc. Statistics at The Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.  

Before joining The Hindu he worked at the National Council of Applied Economic Research on future demand and supply of specified agricultural commodities, all India consumption survey and all India rural savings survey (pilot). 

