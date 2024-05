May 02, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

T.A.Srinivasan, retired Assistant Editor, The Hindu, passed away in Madurai on Wednesday. He was 83.

Srinivasan worked in The Hindu from March 7, 1994 till March 31, 2004. Initially, he worked in the reporting department, Madurai and then moved to Chennai editorial bureau, where he worked till his retirement in 2004.

He had extensively written about temples and also contributed to The Hindu’s Friday Review. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.