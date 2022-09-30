Former IMH employee gets three-year jail in disproportionate wealth case

DVAC had registered a case against the accused and his two sons as he was found to have accumulated wealth over a period of nine years

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 30, 2022 22:13 IST

A special court has convicted and sentenced a former staff of Institute of Mental Health to an imprisonment of three years for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. 

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against S. Sathiyanarayanan, former Assistant (Cashier) working at Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, and his sons Raman and Lakshmanan. During his tenure as cashier at the institute, Sathiyanarayanan accumulated wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income in his name and in the name of his sons over a period of nine years.

Sathyanarayanan was sentenced by the special court to rigorous imprisonment of three years besides imposing a fine of ₹5,000. 

