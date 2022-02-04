Former IIT-Madras professor writes ‘open letter’ to PM

He is seeking reinvestigation into his complaint of caste discrimination at the institute

Vipin K. Veetil, a former assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a re-investigation into alleged discrimination against him at the Institute on the basis of caste.

He has requested that two officials at the institute be asked to step down until the completion of the investigation, adding that he would go on a fast if his requests were not considered. In his “open letter” to Mr. Modi, Mr. Veetil, who introduced himself as “from a community which belongs to ‘Other Backward Classes’ (OBC),” appealed for reinvestigation of the case of discrimination by the National Commission for Backward Classes “through an office of its own.”

He said he had been “subjected to discrimination and harassment by senior Brahmin faculty members and the predominantly Brahmin administration at IIT Madras for more than two years.” The discrimination led him to resign from the institution, he said.

Following his complaint with the NCBC in August 2021, the commission had asked the Institute to conduct an inquiry.

Mr. Veetil said since the conclusion of the inquiry in October 2021, he had been “relentlessly harassed” by the then Institute director and the head of the Department of the Humanities and Social Sciences due to which he had to resign. He has called for an investigation into “the sabotage of the ongoing special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC faculty” at the Institute to be investigated by “the Government of India.”

Deadline to act

He has requested that the Jyotirmaya Tripati, the head of the Humanities and Social Science Department, and V.R. Muraleedharan, a member in the Board of Governors, step down from their positions until the NCBC concludes its investigation. If these requests are not met, he has said, he would begin “Nirahara Satyagraha” in front of the administrative building of the Institute on February 24.

Mr. Veetil has written a 14-page letter to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradan and another to Bhagwan Lal Sahni, NCBC Chairperson, about the issue.