Former IIT Madras dean to be honoured

Former dean of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras K.A. Padmanabhan has been selected for the ‘Lifetime contribution award in engineering’ for 2020 by the Indian National Academy of Engineering.
Mr. Padmanabhan, who was the dean of academic research at the IIT-M in 1996-97, has also served as the director of IIT Kanpur from 1997 to 2001. He is currently a Professor of Eminence (Honorary) at Anna University, Chennai and is also a member of the Research and Innovation Advisory Board of Tata Consultancy Services and as well as its research advisor.
A graduate of Benaras Hindu University with a degree in B.Sc (Metallurgy) in 1968, he did his Ph.D from the University of Cambridge in 1972. He started his career at the Institute of Technology, moving on to Benaras Hindu University and joined the IIT Madars as professor and head of Metal Farming Laboratory in 1980. Later he served as head of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at the Institute.
He established the Centre for Continuing Education at the IIT Madars and was its founder chairman. He received a grant of DM 3.2 million from the Federal Ministry of International Cooperation, Germany to set up an Indo-German materials testing facility at the Institute.
He was the founder chairman of the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering. He has nearly 48 years of experience in research and development and has been a visiting professor at the Universities in Germany. The award will be presented during INAE’s annual convention to be held between Dec. 17 and 19 virtually.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath