ADVERTISEMENT

Former IAS officer and cricket commentator V. Ramamurthy passes away

January 13, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

A prolific Tamil cricket commentator in AIR, he wrote three books, including the Mahatma Gandhi: The Last 200 Days, published by The Hindu

The Hindu Bureau

V. Ramamurthy

Former IAS officer and author V. Ramamurthy, who pioneered Tamil radio cricket commentary, died on Friday after a brief illness. He was 86.

Ramamurthy, who belonged to the 1959 batch, retired as chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation. His son Karthik Ramamurthy recalled that he was former English cricket commentator at All India Radio during the 1970s.

He pioneered in Tamil radio cricket commentary in All India Radio as well during the late 1970s. He was known for his quality Tamil commentary when the All India Radio started relaying commentary for Test matches and Ranji trophy matches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ramamurthy authored three books, including Mahatma Gandhi: The Last 200 Days, a compilation of articles published in The Hindu during 1997-98. He served as Editorial Consultant at The Hindu between 1994 and 2005.

He was a quizmaster in Doordarshan and AIR Chennai and covered Thyagaraja Aradhana for Doordarshan. Ramamurthy was an orator and took great interest in compiling cryptic crosswords. He took classes for MBA students in various organisations, said Mr. Karthik. Besides Mr. Karthik, Ramamurthy is survived by his wife and a daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US