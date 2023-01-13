Former IAS officer and cricket commentator V. Ramamurthy passes away

January 13, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former IAS officer and author V. Ramamurthy, who pioneered Tamil radio cricket commentary, died on Friday after a brief illness. He was 86.

Ramamurthy, who belonged to the 1959 batch, retired as chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation. His son Karthik Ramamurthy recalled that he was former English cricket commentator at All India Radio during the 1970s.

He pioneered in Tamil radio cricket commentary in All India Radio as well during the late 1970s. He was known for his quality Tamil commentary when the All India Radio started relaying commentary for Test matches and Ranji trophy matches.

Ramamurthy authored three books, including Mahatma Gandhi: The Last 200 Days, a compilation of articles published in The Hindu during 1997-98. He served as Editorial Consultant at The Hindu between 1994 and 2005.

He was a quizmaster in Doordarshan and AIR Chennai and covered Thyagaraja Aradhana for Doordarshan. Ramamurthy was an orator and took great interest in compiling cryptic crosswords. He took classes for MBA students in various organisations, said Mr. Karthik. Besides Mr. Karthik, Ramamurthy is survived by his wife and a daughter.