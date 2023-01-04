Former HR manager of bank arrested

January 04, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Teynampet police have arrested a former manager of human resources department of a bank on charges of swindling ₹36 lakh by submitting forged bills.

According to the police, the accused E. Anandaraj, 32, of Vinayagapuram, Velachery, was working with IndusInd Bank. He and his colleagues working with him between 2018 and 2019 allegedly submitted forged bills for withdrawal of ₹36 lakh from bank account claiming that was spent towards recruiting manpower through recruitment agencies. He was arrested by police following a complaint from the bank management.

The police have launched a search for four more persons.