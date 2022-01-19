Former gangster arrested

He has been held for threatening a businessman

Former gangster Binu Pappachan was arrested by a special team of police on Tuesday. He is wanted in more than a dozen criminal cases and several non-bailable warrants are pending against him, the police said.

Binu, 48, who had more than 25 criminal cases turned infamous after his 45th birthday celebration on February 6, 2018, where he invited about 200 goons and henchmen, and cut his birthday cake with a machete. The incident went viral on social media.

He was arrested by the police and released on bail. He frequently jumped bails and failed to appear before courts for trial proceedings.

The police said he was arrested by a special team for threatening a city-based businessman by demanding protection money. He was remanded in judicial custody.