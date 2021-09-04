Chennai

Former engineer sentenced to two years for corruption

A special court convicted and sentenced a former assistant executive engineer of Koyamebedu Market Management Committee (MMC) to two-year imprisonment for receiving ₹5,000 from a man running a tea stall inside the market.

According to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, M. Sivalingam, Assistant Executive Engineer at the Chief Administrative Officer, MMC, Koyambedu wholesale market complex, had demanded bribe of ₹30,000 a month from a complainant who was running a tea stall at Kamarajar flower market and accepted ₹5,000 as first instalment from him.


