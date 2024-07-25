Former engineer of TNEB sentenced to two years simple imprisonment for corruption

A former Assistant Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board(TNEB) was convicted and sentenced to two-year imprisonment for illegal gratification.

M.Natarajan was working as an Assistant Executive Engineer in TNEB, Maraimalai Nagar from July 28, 2009 to April 23, 2010. According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption(DVAC), one V.Anbazhagan, was working as an electrician in a private company, named DSR sons, Maraimalai Nagar, for 15 years. On the instruction of his director D.S.Ravikumar, Anbazhagan approached Natarajan for shifting four electrical posts located in his garden at Mattanaodai. An estimate of Rs.17,570 for the removal of post and registration fees of Rs.50 were paid. While Anbazhagan approached Natarajan, he demanded Rs.20,000 to complete the work.

As the complainant was not willing to offer the illegal gratification, he filed a petition with the DVAC. Natarajan, was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe amount of Rs.20,000 from the complainant. He was arrested and remanded.

At the conclusion of the trial, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chengalpattu, pronounced the judgment convicting Natarajan, sentencing him to simple Imprisonment for two years.

