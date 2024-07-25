GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former engineer of TNEB sentenced to two years simple imprisonment for corruption

Published - July 25, 2024 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A former Assistant Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board(TNEB) was convicted and sentenced to two-year imprisonment for illegal gratification.

M.Natarajan was working as an Assistant Executive Engineer in TNEB, Maraimalai Nagar from July 28, 2009 to April 23, 2010. According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption(DVAC), one V.Anbazhagan, was working as an electrician in a private company, named DSR sons, Maraimalai Nagar, for 15 years. On the instruction of his director D.S.Ravikumar, Anbazhagan approached Natarajan for shifting four electrical posts located in his garden at Mattanaodai. An estimate of Rs.17,570 for the removal of post and registration fees of Rs.50 were paid. While Anbazhagan approached Natarajan, he demanded Rs.20,000 to complete the work.

As the complainant was not willing to offer the illegal gratification, he filed a petition with the DVAC. Natarajan, was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe amount of Rs.20,000 from the complainant. He was arrested and remanded.

At the conclusion of the trial, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chengalpattu, pronounced the judgment convicting Natarajan, sentencing him to simple Imprisonment for two years.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.