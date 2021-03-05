Former editor of Dinamalar passes away

The former editor of the Tamil daily Dinamalar, R. Krishnamurthy, died in Chennai on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was 88.
Fondly referred to as R.K., Krishnamurthy was also a renowned epigraphist. He was born near Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari. After studying in a local school, he joined Scott Christian College at Nagercoil and then moved to Karaikudi to do a B.Sc. in Geology. He further did his post-graduation in Geology at the Presidency College.
He joined Dinamalar in 1956 and became its Editor in 1977. Krishnamurthy introduced the well-known Periyar script in 1977, which has less number of characters, in the Tiruchi edition of the newspaper. He also studied various inscriptions in the Vatteluthu script in different parts of Tamil Nadu. The data collected was published in three books in Tamil. Later, he began to study the inscriptions on the coins of Tamil Nadu.
In his condolence message, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said Krishnamurthy’s interests in Tamil script reform led him to trace its origin, which in turn kindled his interest in numismatics.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, DMK president M.K. Stalin, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, PMK founder S. Ramadoss, MDMK chief Vaiko, Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran extended their condolences.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath