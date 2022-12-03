Former DMK functionary arrested on cheating charge in Chennai

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Velachery police arrested a 35-year-old former functionary of the DMK IT wing, who allegedly cheated a woman of ₹7.7 lakh on the pretext of arranging a government job.

The accused, M. Sathish, 35, from Vijayanagar in Velachery, is the former IT wing organiser for the DMK in Ward 176 area of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The police said the victim, S. Poovizhi, 34, from Villupuram, was introduced to Sathish by a friend.

The police said Sathish received money from the woman promising her a job in the Greater Chennai Corporation. Realising that she was cheated, she demanded money back from him. However, Sathish blamed the Ward 176 councillor Anandan who, he said, had taken the money. He alleged that the councillor demanded more money.

When Mr. Anandan learnt about this, he lodged a complaint with the Velachery police. Ms. Poovizhi too lodged a complaint. Sathish was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

