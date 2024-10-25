Former district registrar and wife convicted in disproportionate assets case, sentenced four years imprisonment

A Special Court here has convicted and sentenced a former District Registrar and his wife to four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate asset case.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said that a case was registered against Chandrasekaran, former District Registrar, audit, Chennai South Registration Department, Chennai. He had acquired assets and pecuniary resources to the extent of ₹20,02,542.59 in his name and in the names of his family members. These were disproportionate to his known income sources, during the check period from 1991 to 2000 that he could not account for satisfactorily. The case was tried before the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases.

At the conclusion of trial, Chandrasekaran and his wife were sentenced to an imprisonment of four years and were imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each. Vishnu Chakravarthy, son of Chandrasekaran, who was a juvenile during the check period of 1991 to 2000, was ordered to be transferred to the Juvenile Justice Board for facing trial for the charges of abetting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.