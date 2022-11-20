Former Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, three others booked for irregularity in procurement of medicines to ESI dispensaries

November 20, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked M.R.Enbasekaran, former Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMRHS), who was in charge of ESI (Employees State Insurance Corporation) and three others on charges of corruption, conspiracy and cheating for causing a loss of ₹27.16 crore to the government in procurement of medicines to ESI dispensaries in 2017-18.

S. Amarnath, a superintendent in DMRH, John Andrew, former Regional Administrative Medical Officer, ESI, Madurai and Ashok Kumar, Regional Administrative Medical Officer (RAMO), ESI, Madurai were also cited as accused in the FIR registered by the DVAC.

The FIR said in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, the accused officers forged indent for the procurement of medicines for 2017-2018 for Madurai region in violation of standing instructions and overlooking the medical officers concerned. Knowing fully well that the bulk purchase of valuable life saving medicines will result in huge loss to the government. Not only that, the life saving drugs needed preservative apparatus and there was no such infrastructure or facilities in the concerned department. Their ultimate intention is to obtain pecuniary advantage for themselves from private medicine manufacturing units with the purchase of bulk orders.

The accused had created forged indents for the procurement of medicines for the region to the tune of ₹40. 29 crore against the actual indent of ₹13.12 crore which was prepared by a medical officer Kalyani. She was transferred when she refused to sign the indent prepared by them.

The FIR said they thereby cheated the government in a fraudulent manner by misusing their official powers and caused a loss to the government to the tune of ₹27 crore to obtain pecuniary advantage for themselves and to facilitate the manufacturing units to obtain monetary benefits.