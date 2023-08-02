ADVERTISEMENT

Former director of AIIMS Raipur joins SRM hospital as a Dean

August 02, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nitin Madhusudan Nagarkar, an ENT head and neck surgeon, has over 100 scientific publications to his name

The Hindu Bureau

Professor Nitin Madhusudan Nagarkar, the former director of AIIMS Raipur, has joined SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kattankulathur, as a Dean, according to a press release. An ENT head and neck surgeon with a special interest in Oncosurgery, Dr. Nagarkar has over 100 scientific publications to his name. He has experience of over three decades in the medical field. He served as director of AIIMS Raipur for 11 years and also held additional charge of AIIMS Bhopal, the release said.

