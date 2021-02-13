Chennai

Former DGP’s son assaulted in Chennai

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 13 February 2021 14:49 IST
Updated: 13 February 2021 14:49 IST

An autorickshaw driver and his friend assaulted Dr. Vijay after a dispute over the fare, police said

Former Director General of Police V. Vaikunth’s son Vijay has lodged a police complaint alleging an assault by an autorickshaw driver in Abhiramapuram.

According to police, Dr. Vijay, a resident of Bishop Garden Extension in Raja Annamalaipuram, had hired an autorickshaw on Thursday night. After alighting at Bhagirathi Street, he had a quarrel with the driver, identified as Billa, over the fare. When the argument turned heated, the driver called a friend and the two allegedly assaulted Dr. Vijay and fled.

On Friday, Dr. Vijay lodged a complaint with the Abhiramapuram police station based on which a case was registered against Billa and his associate under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) 294 b (Uttering vulgar words in public place), 323 (Punishment for causing hurt) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Police are searching for the accused.

