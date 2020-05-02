Former delivery executive from Chennai held for selling ganja

Mylapore police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old, formerly a delivery executive for a food aggregator, for carrying ganja in his vehicle and selling it during the lockdown period.

The suspect, identified as Gunasekaran, is a resident of Perungudi. He quit his job a few month back and due to the lockdown, he was unable to get a new one. So, he took to peddling ganja, the police said.

He wore his former job uniform and carried the delivery bag with ganja inside, catering to customers in Adyar and Pattinampakkam. Police did not stop him due to his disguise.

Following a tip off, a special team nabbed him in Manthurai, Adyar. After interrogation, he was arrested and released on bail since he was only in possession of a small quantity of ganja, the police said.