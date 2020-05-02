Former delivery executive from Chennai held for selling ganja

Mylapore police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old, formerly a delivery executive for a food aggregator, for carrying ganja in his vehicle and selling it during the lockdown period.
The suspect, identified as Gunasekaran, is a resident of Perungudi. He quit his job a few month back and due to the lockdown, he was unable to get a new one. So, he took to peddling ganja, the police said.
He wore his former job uniform and carried the delivery bag with ganja inside, catering to customers in Adyar and Pattinampakkam. Police did not stop him due to his disguise.
Following a tip off, a special team nabbed him in Manthurai, Adyar. After interrogation, he was arrested and released on bail since he was only in possession of a small quantity of ganja, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.