Former Dean of Thanjaur Medical College, G.M. Yahya, turns 100

Published - August 25, 2024 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Dean of Thanjaur Medical College, G.M. Yahya, celebrated his 100th birthday, on Saturday. 

Dr. Yahya, who is the maternal uncle of the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, is physically well and active. He was the professor in Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital in the pharmacology department. Many eminent doctors today are his students, a press release said.

In his felicitation address on the occasion, the Nawab praised the doctor for his simplicity and sober nature. “Many prominent invitees hailing from different walks of life, belonging to different communities attended the felicitation function and offered shawl and bouquets to him and sought his blessings on the occasion. Former Governor of Tamil Nadu and Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit, in a statement, extended his best wishes to Dr.Yahya,” the release said.

