ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Secretary launches books on health and wellness

October 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The event was organised by Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation to mark International Day of Older Persons

The Hindu Bureau

V. Irai Anbu, former Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, on October 6 released three books on wellness in ‘Mupperumvizha’, an event organised by Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation to mark International Day of Older Persons.

He felicitated nonagenarians and presented them with support equipment. Launching the three Tamil books – Aadavar Nalam (Men’s Health), Magalir Nalam (Women’s Health). and Vali Theera Vazhi (Ways to Prevent Pain) – Mr. Anbu said occurrence of dementia was more common among women compared to men.

Dr. Natarajan, senior geriatrician, said women lived longer than men and were also at higher risk of financial insecurity. Urging women over 40 to get full body examinations, he said: “Every husband should ensure there is a mandatory savings in his wife’s name. In the end, this money will support her even if relatives do not help.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

David Vijayakumar, author of the book Vali Theera Vazhi, and Kalaimamani Ervadi S. Radhakrishnan were present. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US