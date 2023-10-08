HamberMenu
Former Chief Secretary launches books on health and wellness

The event was organised by Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation to mark International Day of Older Persons

October 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

V. Irai Anbu, former Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, on October 6 released three books on wellness in ‘Mupperumvizha’, an event organised by Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation to mark International Day of Older Persons.

He felicitated nonagenarians and presented them with support equipment. Launching the three Tamil books – Aadavar Nalam (Men’s Health), Magalir Nalam (Women’s Health). and Vali Theera Vazhi (Ways to Prevent Pain) – Mr. Anbu said occurrence of dementia was more common among women compared to men.

Dr. Natarajan, senior geriatrician, said women lived longer than men and were also at higher risk of financial insecurity. Urging women over 40 to get full body examinations, he said: “Every husband should ensure there is a mandatory savings in his wife’s name. In the end, this money will support her even if relatives do not help.”

David Vijayakumar, author of the book Vali Theera Vazhi, and Kalaimamani Ervadi S. Radhakrishnan were present. 

