Former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s missing son’s body recovered from Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh

February 13, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Days after the ill-fated vehicle in which former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son Vetri Duraisamy (45) was travelling fell into the Sutlej River in Himachal Pradesh, his body was recovered on Monday (February 12), the police said.

“The divers recovered the body of Vetri Duraisamy, around three kilometers downstream from the spot where the vehicle fell into the river. The body was recovered today (Monday) at around 2 PM and was sent for postmortem to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla,” said Kinnaur’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Naveen Jalta.

Mr. Jalta said the body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem is completed.

On February 4, Vetri Duraisamy was travelling with a friend from Kaza in the Lahaul-Spiti district towards Shimla in a vehicle, which skidded off the road and rolled into the Sutlej River in Kinnaur district. There were three people in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Tanjeev, who hailed from Tabo town of Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, was killed as he was swept away in the river, while Vetri Duraisamy’s friend identified as Gopinath (32) sustained injuries in the accident. Vetri Duraisamy, however, was missing since the incident, and a search operation to trace him was launched.