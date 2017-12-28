Former BJP State chief K. Narayan Rao dead

Former BJP State president, freedom fighter and educationist K. Narayan Rao, 88, passed away at his residence in west Tambaram on Wednesday. Narayan Rao became a member of the RSS during his college days and when the BJP took shape, he was persuaded by leaders to become the State unit’s first president. He also established ‘Kalaniketan’ in 1958 to produce movies. In June 1978, he took charge as secretary of JG National School.