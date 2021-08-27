Former BJP cadre held for sexual offence

CHENNAI

27 August 2021 01:14 IST

A former BJP functionary, who is also an advocate, was arrested from his hideout in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh in connection with a sex assault case. Police attached to the Kodungaiyur station were investigating a complaint from a minor girl and her mother that he had sexually abused them.

The accused was identified as G. Parthasarathy, 52, and from Erukkanchery. The woman lodged a complaint with the office of Police Commissioner, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her and her minor daughter. . Following this, he was expelled from the BJP and suspended from the Bar Council. A special team of the police traced him in Chittoor.

Advertising

Advertising