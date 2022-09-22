Former bank manager, husband arrested for siphoning off ₹1.23 crore

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a former bank manager and her husband, who was a teacher, for siphoning off ₹1.23 crore from fixed deposit accounts.

The police said Nirmalarani was working as a manager at George Town and Anna Salai branches of Punjab and Sindh Bank from 2016 to 2019. She had closed fixed deposit accounts without any requisition from the account holders and transferred the money to her husband’s accounts. Later, the money was withdrawn. In this way, the couple allegedly siphoned off ₹1.23 crore.

The crime came to light in 2021 during an audit and the regional manager of the bank, Kanwarlal, lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, Nirmalarani had been terminated from service.

The police investigation revealed that people availing business loan or letter of credit facility used to open a fixed deposit for a certain amount with the bank. After completion of their project or business requirement, they would close the fixed deposit.

Nirmalarani, misusing her official position, closed several fixed deposits without the knowledge of the account holder and transfer the money to “sundry credits” or “parking accounts”.

Later, she transferred the amount to another bank account held by her husband. Her husband had withdrawn the said amount through ATMs.

The police arrested Nirmalarani, 59, and her husband Ilangovan, 62, of Anna Nagar and remanded them to judicial custody.