Former bank manager held in car loan racket case in Chennai

Police said the 58-year-old had sanctioned car loans to the tune of ₹1.44 crore without verifying documents or following the norms of the bank

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a former manager of a nationalised bank for sanctioning car loans for high-end cars based on forged documents.

In pursuance of their investigation, the police have arrested K. Venkataramanan, 58 of Amma Mandapam, Srirangam. The charge against him is that while he was the manager of then Corporation Bank in Teynampet, now Union Bank of India, he sanctioned car loans to the tune of ₹1.44 crore to Mohammed Musamil (one of the accused in the case) and his mother Nasima Banu based on forged documents. They received monetary gains by wilfully failing to pledge car documents to the bank and instead, sold off the cars to others. The manager, without verifying documents and following the norms of banks, had sanctioned the loans for monetary gains and caused a loss to the bank, said police.

Last month, the police had arrested Mohammed Musamil 34, a businessman from Tirunelveli and his associates -- T. Ayyathurai, 32, and B. Balvijay, 35, a racer, who were absconding after defrauding nationalised banks in the city by way of obtaining car loans based on forged documents and wilfully defaulting the repayment of the loans.

They were nabbed by the police after a search for two years, following a complaint from Thillai Govindan, manager of Punjab National Bank, Velachery. On Friday, the police also arrested two more accused for their alleged involvement in facilitating the sanction of car loans from nationalised banks in the city. The suspects have been identified as S. Ravi,50, and M. Sakkaraipandian, 37, of Kodungaiyur. In connivance with bank officials, they facilitated the sanction of loans to the fraudsters based on forged documents, police said.

Police also said the gang approached then managers of the Bank of India, Nungambakkam branch, Vijaya Bank, Egmore branch, Punjab National Bank, Thiruvanmiyur and Velachery branches, UCO Bank, Adyar branch and Indian Overseas Bank, Alwarpet Branch through middlemen.