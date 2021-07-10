Former bank employee held for fraud in Chetpet

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a former bank employee for allegedly cheating several senior citizens by promising high returns on their investments.

Police identified the accused as D. Arikumar, 45, of Chetpet.

He worked as a business development manager at a leading bank till 2018, and handled fixed deposits. He was relieved from service due to retrenchment.

Last April, he was arrested by personnel of the Pulianthope police station, with help from the cyber crime cell, following a complaint from Chandramathi Asirwatham, who alleged that he had lost ₹5 lakh to the fraudster.

Multiple complaints

A senior officer in the CCB said, “We have received more than 10 complaints against him. Hence, we registered fresh cases and arrested him. Our investigation disclosed that the accused had collected data of senior citizens who had fixed deposits at his former place of employment.”

He then approached them for investments in private finance firms, and enticed them with a high rate of interest.

He had collected ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh each from the victims, and indulged in share trading or other investments. He failed to pay them the interest from the investments. The accused allegedly swindled about ₹5 crore this way, the police said.