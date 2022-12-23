ADVERTISEMENT

Former bank employee arrested for swindling money from customer’s credit card

December 23, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police on Friday arrested a former employee of a bank’s credit card division for allegedly swindling ₹1.5 lakh from a customer’s card. 

The police said Thennarasu of Gandhi Nagar recently lodged a complaint about receiving messages on his mobile for two transactions that had been done without his knowledge.

With the help of the Cybercrime wing, the police arrested Siddiq, 23, of Saidapet who was working at the credit card division. The police said he recently resigned from the job and swindled money from other customers as well as their credentials. Further investigation is on.

