GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former AIADMK MLA dies in road accident near Chennai

E. Ravikumar, 63, died in the crash, while his wife, B. Nirmala, also a former AIADMK MLA, has been critically injured, police said

February 26, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former AIAMK MLA E. Ravikumar was killed in a car accident on the outskirts of Chennai on Monday, February 26, 2024

Former AIAMK MLA E. Ravikumar was killed in a car accident on the outskirts of Chennai on Monday, February 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former AIADMK MLA E. Ravikumar died, and his wife B. Nirmala who was also an ex-AIADMK MLA was critically injured in a road accident near Seemapuram in Minjur, on outskirts of Chennai, on Monday (February 26, 2024) morning.

Ravikumar, 63, represented the Ponneri constituency in the T.N. Legislative Assembly, and his wife represented Dindigul.. He was also a functionary of the MGR Mandram, a wing of the AIADMK party in Tiruvallur district. During the AIADMK regime between 1991-1996, the couple were both party MLAs. They had been residing in Thiruvenkatapuram, near Ponneri and their daughter is pursuing a medical course in the city.

On Monday, the couple drove their daughter to her college after the weekend and were returning home. Mr Ravikumar was driving the car and his wife was seated beside him. Police sources said while they were nearing Seemapuram on the Vandalur-Minjur outer ring road at around 9 a.m., their car rammed into the back of a tipper lorry that was in front of them. Both Ravikumar and his wife were critically injured in the accident.

Police personnel quickly reached the site of the accident on receipt of information. The couple was rushed to the Government Hospital, Minjur where the doctors who examined them declared Ravikumar ‘brought dead’. Ms. Nirmala was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment.

The Traffic Investigation Police, Red Hills have registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident / police / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.