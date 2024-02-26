Former AIADMK MLA dies in road accident near Chennai

February 26, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former AIADMK MLA E. Ravikumar died, and his wife B. Nirmala who was also an ex-AIADMK MLA was critically injured in a road accident near Seemapuram in Minjur, on outskirts of Chennai, on Monday (February 26, 2024) morning.

Ravikumar, 63, represented the Ponneri constituency in the T.N. Legislative Assembly, and his wife represented Dindigul.. He was also a functionary of the MGR Mandram, a wing of the AIADMK party in Tiruvallur district. During the AIADMK regime between 1991-1996, the couple were both party MLAs. They had been residing in Thiruvenkatapuram, near Ponneri and their daughter is pursuing a medical course in the city.

On Monday, the couple drove their daughter to her college after the weekend and were returning home. Mr Ravikumar was driving the car and his wife was seated beside him. Police sources said while they were nearing Seemapuram on the Vandalur-Minjur outer ring road at around 9 a.m., their car rammed into the back of a tipper lorry that was in front of them. Both Ravikumar and his wife were critically injured in the accident.

Police personnel quickly reached the site of the accident on receipt of information. The couple was rushed to the Government Hospital, Minjur where the doctors who examined them declared Ravikumar ‘brought dead’. Ms. Nirmala was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment.

The Traffic Investigation Police, Red Hills have registered a case and are investigating.