Former administrator of college arrested

December 28, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of the Greater Chennai Police has arrested Paulson Thomas, 40, former project secretary of the College of Physical Education for swindling ₹1.69 crore fees collected from students.

Police said that in 2021, J. Benjamin Franklin, correspondent and secretary of YMCA College of Physical Education, Nandanam, lodged a complaint stating that the board of management of the National Council of YMCAs had appointed Libi Philip Mathews as chairman, Koshy Mathew as correspondent and secretary and Paulson Thomas as project secretary of the college from 2016.

The complainant alleged that the three joining with others fraudulently swindled funds to the tune of ₹1.69 crore between April 2019 and October 2019 that were collected as fees from the students. They collected the fees from them and failed to credit into the bank account of the institution.

On his complaint, six persons, including the former chairman of the college, were named as accused. A senior police officer said the investigation was under way and others would be arrested. A special team of police arrested Paulson Thomas, 40, in Thiruvananthapuram and brought him to the city. He was lodged in prison after being produced in a court.

