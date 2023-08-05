HamberMenu
Former ad manager arrested for cheating a businessman in Chennai

The arrested man persuaded the complainant to set up an advertisement company and later opened a company by the same name and diverted all the payments to that firm

August 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a former advertisement manager for cheating a businessman.

In his complaint lodged in 2020, Peer Aneesh Raja, 47, of Seven Wells, who runs a company called Sun Light World, said that he got acquainted with Vijayaraghavan, an advertising manager in an FM radio channel. Vijayaraghavan convinced him to start an advertising company promising huge profits. He told Mr. Raja that he was influential among marketing departments of television and FM radio channels and had a huge customer base.

Believing Vijayaraghavan’s words, Mr. Raja started Mantra Media, an advertisement company, with an investment of ₹1.88 crore between 2019 and 2020. He blocked the advertisement slots on behalf of the customers and planned to collect payment from them later. Vijayaraghavan, meanwhile, allegedly started another company with the same name without the knowledge of Mr. Raja and diverted all the payments received from the customers to that firm, the police said.

