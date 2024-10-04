ADVERTISEMENT

Forests Minister K. Ponmudy inaugurates Wildlife Week 2024 celebrations at Guindy Children’s Park

Updated - October 04, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Forests K. Ponmudy giving away prizes to winners of various competitions conducted for schoolchildren, after inaugurating Wildlife Week celebration 2024, at the Guindy Children’s Park, on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Forests Minister K. Ponmudy inaugurated Wildlife Week 2024 celebrations at Children’s Park in Guindy on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, speaking at the event, said the Forest Department believes that all forms of life are connected and needs protection — be it humans, animals or plants. “Although, we sometimes fail to protect it, the government is working on ways to improve and prevent these mistakes,” he said.

“Currently, Tamil Nadu has 20.31% tree cover, and our goal is to increase it to 33%. Many forests in Tamil Nadu are on plains rather than on hills, and preserving them is crucial for maintaining natural resources,” Mr. Ponmudy said. The Minister released two books — one on standard operating procedures of turtle conservation in Tamil Nadu and another titled ‘Survey on Stakeholders’ Tolerance Level in Selected Wildlife Conflict Divisions, Tamil Nadu’, a technical report by Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also gave away certificates of appreciation to forest rangers P. Mathan, B. Mani, B. Saravanan, S. Manoj Kumar; forester M. Shankar; forest watcher M.B. Bomman; and anti-poaching watchers M. Bomman, M. Kethan, G. Krishnamurthy, M. Murali and B. Jai Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Students from various schools who received prizes in district-level competitions for categories such as painting, quiz, elocution, and essay writing were also felicitated.

P. Senthil Kumar, Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests; Srinivas R. Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force); Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Additional PCCF and Director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur; R. Durairaj, Greater Chennai Corporation Zone 13 chairman and Manish Meena, Wildlife Warden, Chennai, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US