GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forests Minister K. Ponmudy inaugurates Wildlife Week 2024 celebrations at Guindy Children’s Park

Updated - October 04, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Forests K. Ponmudy giving away prizes to winners of various competitions conducted for schoolchildren, after inaugurating Wildlife Week celebration 2024, at the Guindy Children’s Park, on Friday.

Minister of Forests K. Ponmudy giving away prizes to winners of various competitions conducted for schoolchildren, after inaugurating Wildlife Week celebration 2024, at the Guindy Children’s Park, on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Forests Minister K. Ponmudy inaugurated Wildlife Week 2024 celebrations at Children’s Park in Guindy on Friday.

The Minister, speaking at the event, said the Forest Department believes that all forms of life are connected and needs protection — be it humans, animals or plants. “Although, we sometimes fail to protect it, the government is working on ways to improve and prevent these mistakes,” he said.

“Currently, Tamil Nadu has 20.31% tree cover, and our goal is to increase it to 33%. Many forests in Tamil Nadu are on plains rather than on hills, and preserving them is crucial for maintaining natural resources,” Mr. Ponmudy said. The Minister released two books — one on standard operating procedures of turtle conservation in Tamil Nadu and another titled ‘Survey on Stakeholders’ Tolerance Level in Selected Wildlife Conflict Divisions, Tamil Nadu’, a technical report by Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project.

The Minister also gave away certificates of appreciation to forest rangers P. Mathan, B. Mani, B. Saravanan, S. Manoj Kumar; forester M. Shankar; forest watcher M.B. Bomman; and anti-poaching watchers M. Bomman, M. Kethan, G. Krishnamurthy, M. Murali and B. Jai Kumar.

Students from various schools who received prizes in district-level competitions for categories such as painting, quiz, elocution, and essay writing were also felicitated.

P. Senthil Kumar, Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests; Srinivas R. Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force); Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Additional PCCF and Director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur; R. Durairaj, Greater Chennai Corporation Zone 13 chairman and Manish Meena, Wildlife Warden, Chennai, were present.

Published - October 04, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.